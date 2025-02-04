Dave Grohl Joins Star-Studded Lineup for SNL 50th Anniversary Concert

Dave Grohl has officially been added to the SNL 50th anniversary concert lineup, joining an already impressive roster of artists set to celebrate five decades of Saturday Night Live. The highly anticipated event, titled SNL 50: The Homecoming, will take place on Friday, February 14 and feature performances from Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and more.

The concert, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will also include Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Jack White, Robyn, and the Backstreet Boys—with even more artists expected to be announced in the coming days.

Grohl’s participation comes as no surprise, as he holds the record for the most musical guest appearances in SNL history, having performed on the show 15 times with Foo Fighters, Nirvana, and other projects. However, details about his performance remain a mystery. Fans are eager to see whether he will take the stage with Foo Fighters or reunite with Nirvana, following their brief reunion at the FireAid benefit concert last week.

With a mix of legendary and contemporary artists, SNL 50: The Homecoming promises to be an unforgettable tribute to one of television’s most iconic shows. Fans can expect historic performances, surprise collaborations, and a celebration of the show’s enduring legacy.