The Black Keys Announce 2025 No Rain No Flowers Tour After Last Year’s Cancellations

The Black Keys are officially hitting the road again in 2025 with their newly announced No Rain No Flowers Tour. The rock duo, made up of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, is set to return to the stage after canceling their 2024 International Players Tour just months before its scheduled launch.

Last year’s tour was initially set to cover 31 dates across North America, but it was abruptly scrapped, sparking speculation about the reason behind the decision. While the band reassured fans that they were fine and simply wanted to rework the presentation of their U.S. shows, many believed the cancellation was due to low ticket sales. Shortly after, the group parted ways with their management team of three years, with Carney hinting at behind-the-scenes issues on social media.

Now, the Black Keys are making their comeback with a 13-date tour that will see them performing in smaller, more intimate venues. The tour kicks off on May 3 in Durant, OK, and wraps up on June 14 in Asbury Park, NJ. Unlike last year’s planned arena shows, which included venues with over 19,000 seats, the 2025 tour is opting for mid-sized amphitheaters and theaters, with capacities ranging from 3,000 to 9,500 seats.

With stops at venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, fans can expect a raw, up-close experience with the band’s signature blues-rock sound. The decision to scale down the tour aligns with the band’s goal of offering a more intimate and exciting experience for their audience.

Whether this fresh approach will mark a new era for The Black Keys’ live performances remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—after a turbulent 2024, the duo is ready to get back on stage and deliver for their fans.

The Black Keys – No Rain No Flowers Tour Dates

May 23 – Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater, Durant, OK

May 25 – Ford Amphitheater, Colorado Springs, CO

May 27 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

May 29 – Kettlehouse Amphitheater, Bonner, MT

May 30 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise, ID

May 31 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR

June 01 – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, Berkeley, CA

June 03 – The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

June 07 – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, Austin, TX

June 08 – Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

June 11 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Wilmington, NC

June 12 – Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

June 14 – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ