Sam Fender Named Record Store Day UK 2025 Ambassador, Announces Exclusive Vinyl Release

Sam Fender has been named the official ambassador for Record Store Day UK 2025, joining the ranks of Taylor Swift, Kate Bush, and Elton John in supporting independent record stores. The annual event, celebrating vinyl culture and independent music shops, will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, with over 270 indie record stores across the UK participating.

To mark the occasion, Fender will release an exclusive six-track vinyl EP, ‘Me And The Dog’, available only in physical stores on RSD 2025. The record will feature a mix of unreleased tracks, fan favorites, and songs never before pressed on vinyl.

In a statement, the North Shields singer-songwriter expressed his excitement about the role, emphasizing the importance of independent record stores in music discovery and community building. With his highly anticipated third album, ‘People Watching’, set for release this month, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Fender and his band.

Vinyl collectors and Fender fans alike can grab the exclusive ‘Me And The Dog’ EP at participating record stores on April 12, as part of the worldwide Record Store Day celebration.

Tracklist:

Side A

‘People Watching’

‘Tyrants’ (Previously only available via limited & sold-out People Watching 7”)

‘Empty Spaces’ (Previously Unreleased)

Side B

‘I’m Always On Stage’ (Previously Unreleased)

‘Me And The Dog’ (Never pressed on vinyl before, previously only available via People Watching CD Single)

‘People Watching’ – Live at The O2 Arena, London (Never pressed on vinyl before)