Coldplay and Laura Mvula Cover The Proclaimers’ “Sunshine On Leith” for BBC Radio 2

The collaboration delivers an emotional tribute during the band’s Piano Room Month performance.

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Coldplay joined forces with Laura Mvula to deliver a stunning rendition of The Proclaimers’ classic track, “Sunshine On Leith,” as part of BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room Month. The stripped-back performance, recorded at BBC Maida Vale Studios, aired on Monday, February 3, showcasing an emotive and intimate reimagining of the 1988 ballad.

This collaboration marks the latest musical connection between Mvula and Coldplay, following their 2024 Glastonbury performance, where she joined the band on stage. During their Piano Room session, Coldplay also performed their Grammy-winning hit “Viva La Vida” and selections from their latest album, Moon Music, including “The Karate Kid,” “All My Love,” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove.”

Fans can listen back to the full Coldplay BBC Radio 2 session via BBC Sounds, capturing the band’s signature blend of heartfelt melodies and orchestral grandeur in a rare, intimate setting.

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

