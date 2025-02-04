Mel C Hints at Spice Girls Reunion for ‘Wannabe’ 30th Anniversary

Mel C has sparked fresh excitement about a Spice Girls reunion, revealing in a recent Apple Music 1 interview that she believes “it’s time” for the iconic girl group to reunite. With the 30th anniversary of their debut single ‘Wannabe’ fast approaching, the singer suggested that discussions are already underway to plan a fitting celebration.

“There has to be something befitting of 30 years since ‘Wannabe’. Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl,” she said, adding that she and Mel B are pushing for a comeback: “We have to start making the plans right now and putting them into action.”

While no official announcement has been made, speculation about a Spice Girls comeback has been ongoing. Rumors intensified last year when Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Mel C were seen performing their hit “Stop” at Beckham’s 50th birthday party.

- Advertisement -

With Mel C’s latest comments, fans are now eagerly awaiting news of a potential Spice Girls tour or special anniversary event—a moment that could bring the legendary pop group back together on stage.