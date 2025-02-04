Chicane’s ‘Saltwater’ Gets a House Remix by Claptone for 25th Anniversary

Chicane’s legendary trance anthem ‘Saltwater’ has been remixed by Claptone, bringing a house-infused twist to the iconic track. Released to celebrate the song’s 25th anniversary, the rework keeps the ethereal vocals of Clannad’s Moya Brennan—originally sampled from ‘Theme From Harry’s Game’—while adding a deep, grooving bassline.

This marks the first in a series of remixes set to be released in honor of ‘Saltwater’s’ legacy, following recent reworks by Young Marco and Courtesy in 2023. Claptone’s version transforms the trance classic into a moody, club-ready house anthem, giving new life to one of dance music’s most beloved tracks.

The remix is now available to stream—listen to Claptone’s take on ‘Saltwater’ and revisit a timeless classic with a fresh new sound.

