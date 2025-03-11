back to top
Damiano David Announces His Solo Debut Album: “Funny Little Fears” Out May 16

The Måneskin frontman embarks on a solo journey, transforming his fears into music.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Damiano David
Damiano David (c) Damon Baker

The countdown has officially begun: Damiano David’s debut solo album, Funny Little Fears, is set for release on May 16. After achieving global success with Måneskin, the singer is now stepping into a new musical chapter, following the release of his solo singles Born With a Broken Heart, Silverlines, and Next Summer.

In a heartfelt message to fans, Damiano explained the meaning behind the album’s title, reflecting on his fears and the personal journey that inspired his music: “I’ve always been afraid of heights, of darkness, of myself. But I’ve written a manual for facing fears. I hope it can help you too.”

Alongside the album’s release, Damiano has also announced a world tour, with over 30 cities across Europe, Australia, North America, South America, and Asia. This new era marks a significant turning point in his career, as he shares his story through a deeply personal and authentic musical journey.

