Damiano David Reflects on Love and Life in New Solo Track “Next Summer”

Måneskin frontman Damiano David continues his solo journey with Next Summer, an acoustic ballad that blends melancholic melodies with profound introspection. Following recent singles like Silverlines and Born With A Broken Heart, this latest release further showcases his raw, emotional storytelling.

At first listen, Next Summer seems to tell the tale of a fleeting, unrequited summer romance. But beneath the surface, Damiano unveils a deeper narrative—one about the struggles of self-imprisonment, the fear of change, and the inability to break free from personal limitations. Through poetic lyrics and stripped-down instrumentation, he captures the complexities of human emotion, making Next Summer more than just a love song—it’s a mirror reflecting life’s defining moments.

The song’s music video, filmed inside an Italian prison, visually reinforces its theme of emotional and psychological confinement. The stark setting adds weight to Damiano’s words, emphasizing the feeling of being trapped within one’s own fears and insecurities.

With Next Summer, Damiano David proves once again that his artistry extends beyond rock anthems, offering a hauntingly beautiful meditation on love, loss, and self-discovery.

🎵 Listen to Next Summer now: