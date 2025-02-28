Rebūke & Linska Redefine “Choose Life” with a Modern Techno Twist

Electronic music visionary Rebūke teams up once again with rising star Linska for their latest track, Choose Life, a contemporary reimagining of the legendary Trainspotting monologue. This electrifying release, out now on ERA, merges pulsating rhythms, deep basslines, and evocative spoken-word storytelling, delivering a modern techno anthem that challenges the digital age’s existential dilemmas.

Following their 2024 breakout Digital Dream, Rebūke and Linska found inspiration in the rebellious spirit of Trainspotting. The iconic monologue, originally written by Irvine Welsh, resonates more than ever in a world driven by automation, endless streaming, and hyper-connectivity. The duo’s fresh take reinterprets the classic lines with references to modern struggles—wireless headphones, mental well-being, AI-driven productivity, and the paradox of digital freedom.

When Rebūke first played a teaser of Choose Life in Edinburgh, Scotland—the birthplace of Trainspotting—it sparked a viral sensation on TikTok, proving the timeless relevance of its message. Linska’s commanding delivery, paired with Rebūke’s signature dark yet euphoric production, transforms the track into a powerful statement about life’s choices in the 21st century.

Building on their previous success, Choose Life cements Rebūke and Linska as a duo unafraid to push boundaries, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge electronic soundscapes. Whether you’re a fan of techno, a lover of classic cinema, or someone navigating the complexities of modern life, this track delivers an unforgettable experience.

🔊 Listen to Choose Life by Rebūke & Linska now: