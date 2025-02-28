back to top
Greek Edition

HAYLA Drops “Fall Again (The DUSK Edit)” Ahead of DUSK (Deluxe Edition)

The rising UK dance star unveils a fresh edit of her acclaimed track, setting the stage for her deluxe album.

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

After a series of electrifying headline shows across the U.S., UK artist HAYLA returns with Fall Again (The DUSK Edit), a fresh rework of her acclaimed track. The single, out today, February 28, is the second release from her upcoming DUSK (Deluxe Edition) album, arriving March 21.

The new release includes three versions of the song:
🎵 Fall Again (The DUSK Edit)
🎵 Fall Again (Extended Mix)
🎵 Fall Again (Single Version)

Since its original debut, Fall Again has made waves in the dance music scene, earning a spot on Billboard’s 50 Best Dance Tracks of 2024. HAYLA’s signature powerhouse vocals, previously heard on Kx5’s Escape and John Summit’s Shiver and Where You Are, have cemented her as one of electronic music’s most defining voices.

With DUSK (Deluxe Edition) on the horizon, HAYLA is keeping the momentum strong. Up next, she’ll be performing during Miami Music Week at the end of March, with more details coming soon.

🔊 Listen to Fall Again (The DUSK Edit) now:

Saturday, March 1, 2025

