Confidence Man Drops Double Single ‘CONTROL’ and ‘REAL MOVE TOUCH’ Ahead of 3AM (LA LA LA) Album Release

Aussie party-starters Confidence Man are turning up the heat with their latest double single release, ‘CONTROL’ / ‘REAL MOVE TOUCH’, a thrilling preview of their upcoming album 3AM (LA LA LA), dropping on October 18 via CHAOS/Polydor/I OH YOU. Fresh off the heels of wild Glastonbury performances and a standout fabric mix, the band continues to deliver their signature high-energy sound.

The track ‘CONTROL’ offers a zesty, acid house vibe, brimming with energy that avoids any hint of nostalgia. Meanwhile, ‘REAL MOVE TOUCH’—featuring the legendary Sweetie Irie—takes a dive into British sound system culture, blending house music with a unique rave-pop twist. Janet Planet, one-half of Confidence Man, shared an amusing anecdote about Sweetie Irie joining them in the studio, calling it a true rock star moment.

The duo is set to celebrate the release of 3AM (LA LA LA) with a string of in-store shows, culminating in a secret bunker rave in London on launch day. Get ready for an album that promises to keep the party going all night long!

