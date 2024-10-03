back to top
Confidence Man Drops Double Single ‘CONTROL’ and ‘REAL MOVE TOUCH’ Ahead of 3AM (LA LA LA) Album Release

Confidence Man Teases New Album With Energetic Acid House and Sound System-Infused Tracks

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

Aussie party-starters Confidence Man are turning up the heat with their latest double single release, ‘CONTROL’ / ‘REAL MOVE TOUCH’, a thrilling preview of their upcoming album 3AM (LA LA LA), dropping on October 18 via CHAOS/Polydor/I OH YOU. Fresh off the heels of wild Glastonbury performances and a standout fabric mix, the band continues to deliver their signature high-energy sound.

The track ‘CONTROL’ offers a zesty, acid house vibe, brimming with energy that avoids any hint of nostalgia. Meanwhile, ‘REAL MOVE TOUCH’—featuring the legendary Sweetie Irie—takes a dive into British sound system culture, blending house music with a unique rave-pop twist. Janet Planet, one-half of Confidence Man, shared an amusing anecdote about Sweetie Irie joining them in the studio, calling it a true rock star moment.

The duo is set to celebrate the release of 3AM (LA LA LA) with a string of in-store shows, culminating in a secret bunker rave in London on launch day. Get ready for an album that promises to keep the party going all night long!

Thursday, October 3, 2024

