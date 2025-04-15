Chris Martin Shares Mental Health Tips After Coldplay’s Emotional Run in Hong Kong

After Four Sold-Out Shows in Hong Kong, Coldplay’s Chris Martin Shares Mental Health Tips and a Message of Gratitude

Following Coldplay’s emotionally charged four-night residency at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park, frontman Chris Martin took to social media with a heartfelt video—thanking fans and offering personal tips for dealing with depression. The band’s Music of the Spheres tour continues to draw massive crowds worldwide, but behind the scenes, Martin revealed that even amidst the applause, he and others have been navigating emotional lows.

Filmed against the stunning skyline of Victoria Harbour, Martin sat cross-legged and candidly spoke to the camera, saying, “I was a bit nervous about the shows in Hong Kong, but people were so lovely… we are so lucky everywhere we go, so thank you.”

He then shifted to a more introspective note, opening up about recent bouts of depression: “I’ve noticed a few people, including myself, struggling a bit. So I wanted to share some things that have been helping me on tour. Maybe they’ll help you too.”

His list includes:

Free-form writing: Spend 12 minutes writing down your thoughts, then discard the paper. “It’s like clearing out mental clutter,” Martin explained.

Transcendental meditation: A daily practice that has brought him “more clarity and calm.”

Watching inspiring films like Sing Sing (2023), which he says has stayed with him emotionally.

Listening to music from artists like Jon Hopkins and Chloe Qisha, whose sounds offer solace and grounding.

Breathing techniques and movement-based therapy such as Proprioception, referencing Jim Costello’s Costello Method, designed especially for individuals with ADHD or autism to help them feel more at home in their bodies.

In his typically grounded fashion, Martin didn’t shy away from interruptions in the video—from barking dogs to dancers nearby—saying simply: “That’s just life.”

The emotional moment struck a chord with fans, especially after one attendee claimed on social media that their message about struggling with depression may have inspired the video. The band responded by performing “Up&Up”, a fan-favorite from A Head Full of Dreams, during the Hong Kong shows.

With an estimated 200,000 fans attending the four concerts, Coldplay’s impact in Hong Kong was more than just musical—it was deeply human. Martin’s vulnerability serves as a reminder that even the brightest stars experience darkness, and sharing tools for resilience can light the way for others.

As Coldplay’s global tour continues, this brief but powerful video might be one of its most meaningful moments.

