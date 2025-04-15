Coachella 2025 Recap: Lady Gaga, Green Day, Charli XCX, and Benson Boone Spark Memes, Controversies, and Surprises

Coachella 2025: Gaga’s Skeleton Meme, Green Day’s MAGA Diss, Charli XCX’s Headliner Statement & Brian May Surprise

Coachella 2025’s first weekend was packed with iconic performances, viral moments, and unexpected controversies—from Lady Gaga’s theatrical return to Green Day’s fiery political lyrics and Charli XCX’s not-so-subtle afterparty statement. Here’s everything that made the desert heat even hotter:

Lady Gaga: Skeletons, Memes & Mayhem

On Friday night, Lady Gaga stormed the stage with a dazzling performance centered around her latest album, Mayhem. Fans were thrilled to also hear hits from Born This Way, The Fame, The Fame Monster, and A Star Is Born.

However, what really caught the internet’s attention was a viral meme: four skeletons that surrounded Gaga mid-performance were jokingly labeled as the snubbed albums—Artpop, Joanne, Chromatica, and Harlequin (her upcoming soundtrack for the Joker sequel). Gaga herself responded on TikTok, saying: “Harlequin is one of my productions I’m most proud of,” shutting down rumors that she was distancing herself from it after mixed film buzz.

Lady Gaga respondeu a um TikTok que brincava com o fato dos álbuns “Harlequin”, “ARTPOP”, “Joanne” e “Chromatica” terem sido deixados de fora da setlist do Coachella. — “Harlequin é uma das produções das quais mais me orgulho 🖤.’” pic.twitter.com/dydl4x87dT — Lady Gaga Charts (@chartsladygaga) April 14, 2025

Benson Boone x Brian May: Rock Royalty Meets Gen Z

Rising pop artist Benson Boone surprised fans when he brought out Queen guitarist Brian May during his set to perform Bohemian Rhapsody and Beautiful Things. Despite the rock legend’s presence, Boone took to TikTok afterward to express his disappointment over the crowd’s muted reaction.

“Me trying to get the Coachella crowd to understand what a legend Brian May is,” he wrote, sharing a hilarious clip of himself singing Bohemian Rhapsody with a banana mic, passionately pleading to a seemingly indifferent kitchen audience. May, in turn, called Boone “a 22-year-old prodigy”, cementing mutual respect between two generations of performers.

— Benson Boone via TikTok: “Eu tentando fazer a plateia do Coachella entender o quanto o Brian May é uma lenda absoluta e o impacto cultural que ele tem na música e NO MUNDO.” pic.twitter.com/UERssrUvc7 — VOU DE GRADE (@voudegrade) April 13, 2025

Green Day: Politically Charged and Proud

Long known for their outspoken lyrics, Green Day made headlines once again by altering the lyrics of American Idiot. Instead of the usual “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda”, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sang “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda,” directly referencing Trump supporters.

He also tweaked Jesus of Suburbia, adding the line: “Runnin’ away from pain, like the kids from Palestine”—a rare, bold move in today’s mainstream festival scene.

Predictably, backlash followed. Conservative fans (and Elon Musk, again) expressed outrage online, with one comment hilariously backfiring: “I miss the old Green Day”, as if the punk icons were ever apolitical. The line quickly turned into a meme celebrating the band’s long-standing activism.

Charli XCX: “Miss Should Be Headliner” and the Green Day Fan Clash

At a Coachella afterparty, Charli XCX made waves by wearing a sash that read “Miss Should Be Headliner”. While many fans applauded her confidence, others—particularly Green Day loyalists—took offense, pointing out that the day’s actual headliners have over 30 years in the game and still boast more monthly Spotify listeners than Charli.

It sparked a wider conversation online about longevity, legacy, and the generational shift happening in festival lineups.

Charli xcx wears a “Miss Should Be Headliner” sash at her Coachella afterparty. Green Day was the headliner for that night. pic.twitter.com/SjCPixC5Jn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2025

Next Up: Coachella Weekend Two

From April 18–20, the second weekend promises more surprises, drama, and memes. After a whirlwind start, all eyes will be on the desert once again—whether you’re there for the music or just the headlines.