Les Binks, Legendary Judas Priest Drummer, Dies at 73

The world of heavy metal has lost one of its pivotal figures. Les Binks, former drummer of Judas Priest during their genre-defining late-‘70s era, has died at the age of 73. The news was confirmed by the band in a heartfelt Instagram statement: “The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class — demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style, and precision. Thank you, Les — your acclaim will live on.”

Born in Portadown, Northern Ireland, in 1951, Binks joined Judas Priest in 1977 ahead of their first major U.S. tour promoting Sin After Sin. Though his time with the band was brief, Binks played on some of their most important records—Stained Class (1978), Killing Machine/Hell Bent for Leather (1979), and the landmark live album Unleashed in the East.

A Defining Force in Metal Drumming

Binks’ precise yet explosive drumming laid the groundwork for what would later become speed and thrash metal. Songs like Exciter and Hell Bent for Leather featured his unmistakable style—tight, fast, and thunderous. He also co-wrote one of the band’s most emotional tracks, Beyond the Realms of Death, showcasing his ability to blend musicality with raw power.

In a 2017 interview, Binks explained how he pushed for more dynamic diversity in Judas Priest’s music, proposing a ballad that evolved into the now-classic Beyond the Realms of Death. He also described how the anthemic Take On the World came together with creative multi-tracking and floor-stomping rhythms that gave it a stadium-ready punch.

Musical Collaborations & Later Years

Before his Judas Priest years, Binks played with Eric Burdon & War, had chart success with Fancy, and contributed to the concept album The Butterfly Ball and the Grasshopper’s Feast by Roger Glover of Deep Purple. Glover also played a key role in bringing Binks into the Judas Priest fold.

Following his departure from the band in 1979—due to conflicts with then-manager Mike Dolan, not the band itself—Binks remained active in the music scene. He worked with Lionheart, Tytan, Raw Glory, and eventually returned to the stage to perform Judas Priest classics with fellow alumni like K.K. Downing and Tim “Ripper” Owens.

His final major public appearance came in November 2022, when he rejoined Judas Priest on stage for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, a full-circle moment that honored his vital contributions.

Tributes from Across the Metal World

Among those paying tribute was David Ellefson, former Megadeth bassist, who called Binks a “dream come true” to play with:

“His powerful and groundbreaking drumming helped shape the very foundation of speed metal… He set the standard for generations to come.”

While his cause of death was not disclosed, a funeral notice mentioned that Binks passed “peacefully at hospital in London.” He is remembered not only for his technical excellence and influence but also for his humble spirit and passion for the music he helped shape.

Les Binks wasn’t just a drummer—he was a defining voice in metal’s evolution, whose rhythms will echo through generations of music.