Don Diablo’s CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ Drops Drum & Bass Bomb “The Formula”

Don Diablo isn’t just riding the wave of drum & bass—he’s redefining it. Returning with a seismic new single under his darker alias CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ, the Dutch electronic visionary teams up with T & Sugah and UK vocal powerhouse Kris Kiss for The Formula, a high-voltage anthem designed to detonate on dance floors across the planet.

Unleashed in April 2025, The Formula is the latest evolution of CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ’s sound following last year’s launch with Keep Pushin’ (Beast) featuring P Money. This time, Diablo taps into raw rave energy and blends it with the precision of futuristic DnB production. With T & Sugah’s genre expertise and Kris Kiss’s adrenaline-shot topline—recorded in a lightning-fast 15-minute session—the result is a weaponized dance track with undeniable firepower.

Pulsing with serrated synths, earth-rattling bass, and breakneck BPMs, The Formula feels engineered in a lab built for chaos. Kris Kiss channels the rush of a perfect rave moment, delivering lyrics that echo the euphoria of finding your flow: “The concept is about the feeling you get when you find your formula… Like the perfect rave.”

T & Sugah bring years of drum & bass craftsmanship to the mix, merging their signature sound with Diablo’s cinematic tension and forward-thinking edge. Their long-standing mutual respect pays off in full, creating a track that sits confidently at the intersection of raw underground energy and polished festival mainstage impact.

Don Diablo himself calls this release “the ultimate secret weapon from my sets.” And that’s exactly what it is—The Formula is less a single, more a high-caliber ritual for every sweat-drenched crowd ready to lose it at 160 BPM and beyond.

Whether you’re deep in the warehouse or under the lights at Tomorrowland, The Formula hits like a rush of clarity through chaos. A bold, genre-fusing statement from an artist who never stops evolving.