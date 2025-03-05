Chappell Roan Announces Country Single “The Giver” After Grammy Win

Following weeks of anticipation, Grammy-winning artist Chappell Roan has officially announced the release of her first country-inspired single, The Giver, set to premiere on March 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Roan, known for her breakout pop anthems and theatrical performances, took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that she co-wrote the song with longtime collaborator Dan Nigro (the producer behind her 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess).

“We’ve never done a country song, and I have such a special place in my heart for country music,” Roan wrote. “I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores, and karaoke bars.”

While many fans speculated whether The Giver signaled a full country album, Roan playfully addressed the rumors:

“My answer is… hmm, right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun. The Giver is my take on cuntry [sic] xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y’all.”

Chappell Roan’s SNL Debut & Viral Teasers

Fans first heard The Giver when Roan debuted it live during her Saturday Night Live performance in November 2024. Since then, she has teased the song with cryptic billboards across the U.S., featuring a hotline where callers could hear snippets of the track.

Roan skyrocketed to fame in 2023 with her viral hit “Good Luck, Babe!” and her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. With her signature blend of bold visuals, camp aesthetics, and genre-bending music, Roan is now exploring new sounds while keeping her playful, theatrical energy intact.

Get ready to hear The Giver on March 13—Chappell Roan’s first step into country music is sure to be as unapologetically unique as she is. 🌟🤠