Lady Gaga Describes How Mayhem Stands Apart from Her Past Albums

With just days to go before the release of her seventh studio album, Mayhem, Lady Gaga has opened up about how the record differs from her previous work.

Set for release on March 7, Mayhem follows 2020’s Chromatica and the Joker: Folie à Deux companion album Harlequin from last year. Fans have already heard three singles from the record—her Bruno Mars collaboration “Die With A Smile”, as well as “Disease” and “Abracadabra”. The album’s full tracklist was also recently revealed, confirming a guest feature from Gesaffelstein.

Lady Gaga on the Evolution of Her Sound

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Gaga explained how Mayhem fits within her discography—and how she intentionally avoided giving this album a specific “sound” or “theme.”

“‘Artpop’ was a vibe. ‘Joanne’ was a sound, ‘Chromatica’ had a sound all different [to the rest]. ‘The Fame Monster’ was more chaotic, ‘The Fame’ was theatrical pop, ‘Born This Way,’ to me, had more of a metal-electro New York vibe to it,” she said. “So I actually made the effort when making Mayhem to not do that. Not try to give my music an outfit.”

A New Era for Lady Gaga

This shift suggests that Gaga’s latest project will be more fluid and genre-defying, breaking away from the distinct sonic identities she’s crafted in the past.

The full interview will be available at 10 PM PT on March 5 (6 AM GMT, March 6). Stay tuned for more insight into Mayhem—and get ready to experience the album in full on March 7.

.@ladygaga. @zanelowe. The MAYHEM Interview. 3/5 at 10AM PT on Apple Music and YouTube. pic.twitter.com/9sa0SpIIBO — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) March 5, 2025