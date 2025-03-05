Doechii Finally Drops Solo Version of “Anxiety” After Years of Fan Requests

Doechii fans, the wait is over! The Swamp Princess has officially released the solo version of Anxiety—a track that has been in high demand since she first teased it in her Coven Music YouTube sessions.

Originally premiered as part of her “Coven Music” series, Anxiety quickly gained a cult following, racking up millions of views and fueling fan speculation about an official release. The hype intensified in 2023 when Sleepy Hallow dropped his own track titled ANXIETY, which featured a portion of Doechii’s original Coven Music cut. Ever since, fans have been begging her to release the full solo version—and now, she’s finally delivered.

Built around a sample of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Anxiety highlights Doechii’s incredible versatility. The track opens with a melodic, emotive chorus that flexes her vocal range, before transitioning into her signature rapid-fire flow in the verses.

The long-awaited solo version of Doechii’s Anxiety is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms. Fans can also revisit her original Coven Music session to see where it all began.

This is just the beginning—Doechii is proving once again why she’s one of the most exciting voices in music today.