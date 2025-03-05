John Stamos to Join The Beach Boys at BeachLife Festival 2025

Southern California’s BeachLife Festival is set to return May 2-4, 2025, transforming Redondo Beach’s waterfront into a three-day celebration of music, art, and culture. The festival just announced an exciting addition—actor, musician, and producer John Stamos will join The Beach Boys as a special guest during their set on Sunday, May 4.

Stamos’ connection with The Beach Boys dates back to 1985, when he first performed with the band at the Washington Monument for nearly one million fans. Over the years, he has played alongside them on worldwide tours, featured them in his TV shows—including Full House—and even directed their music video for Hot Fun in the Summertime. His most famous contribution? Appearing in their No.1 hit single, “Kokomo”.

Reflecting on the band’s legacy, Mike Love shared:

“Performing at BeachLife six decades later is truly a homecoming for us. What could be more perfect than The Beach Boys at BeachLife? Being joined by our longtime friend and drummer, John Stamos, makes our Sunday afternoon even more special. We’re going to bring ‘Kokomo’ to Redondo and it’s going to be Fun, Fun, Fun!”

Beyond live performances, The Beach Boys continue to make waves in pop culture. Their Disney+ documentary, The Beach Boys, debuted in May 2024, giving fans a never-before-seen look at their incredible journey. They’ve also released their official book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, and expanded into the spirits industry with Mike Love’s Club Kokomo Spirits, offering award-winning artisanal rums.

BeachLife Festival 2025 Lineup & Tickets

BeachLife Festival is known for its eclectic lineup spanning rock, indie, reggae, and more. This year’s headliners include:

Lenny Kravitz

Sublime

Alanis Morissette

Train

O.A.R.

Pretenders, CAKE, Mt. Joy, Jackson Browne, Aloe Blacc, and more!

In addition to world-class performances, the festival will feature:

Culinary experiences with top chefs

Art installations & brand activations

Boutique shopping & interactive experiences

Tickets are available now at beachlifefestival.com. Options include General Admission, VIP, Captain Plus, and Admiral. Kids 6 & under can attend for free with a ticketed adult.

Don’t miss The Beach Boys with John Stamos—a once-in-a-lifetime festival moment. 🌊🎶