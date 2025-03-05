Bitter:Sweet Returns with New Album Baby Is Back and Release Show at The Peppermint Club

Los Angeles-based pop and trip-hop act Bitter:Sweet—once a staple on KCRW with hits like Dirty Laundry and The Mating Game—is making a triumphant return. After nearly two decades, founding member and vocalist Shana Halligan is back with a brand-new album, Baby Is Back, set for release on April 25, 2025.

To celebrate, Bitter:Sweet will host an album release concert at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on release night. Tickets are available now here.

The title track, Baby Is Back, dropped on January 31 and has already made waves on non-commercial radio, earning KCRW’s Top Tune of the Day and a live band performance on 88.5 FM’s The SoCal Sound Sessions. The song has also landed in national in-store playlists at Kiehl’s and AMC movie theaters, proving Bitter:Sweet’s timeless appeal.

Halligan describes the album as both a homecoming and a bold evolution, blending Bitter:Sweet’s signature electronic, jazz, and cinematic influences with fresh sonic textures. Produced in collaboration with Verskotzi, Tony Esterly, and DRMS, Baby Is Back follows the band’s 2010 Break Up EP and sets the stage for a new era of creativity. Fans can also look forward to Rise, an emotionally charged single arriving on March 28.

With over 500,000 albums sold worldwide and 350+ million streams, Bitter:Sweet’s return marks an exciting new chapter. Stay tuned for more updates as Baby Is Back nears release!