d4vd Teams Up with Kali Uchis for Emotional Ballad “Crashing”

Rising music sensation d4vd, known for his viral hits Romantic Homicide and Here With Me, has teamed up with Colombian-American star Kali Uchis for a soul-stirring new single, Crashing.

The emotional ballad is part of d4vd’s highly anticipated debut album, WITHERED, which is set to drop on April 25. The album follows the success of his previous EPs, Petals To Thorns and The Lost Petals, solidifying his place as one of the most promising artists of his generation.

With Crashing, d4vd continues to explore raw emotions and poetic storytelling, bringing his signature melancholic yet deeply moving sound to life. Fans can expect WITHERED to showcase his artistic evolution and further establish him as a force in the industry.

Stay tuned for more updates as d4vd’s debut album release approaches!