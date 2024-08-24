Cash Cobain Redefines Sexy Drill with Debut Album PLAY CASH COBAIN

After leading the charge for a sizzling Slizzy Summer in 2024, Cash Cobain has officially dropped his debut studio album, PLAY CASH COBAIN. This 19-track project solidifies Cobain’s reputation as a trailblazer in the sexy drill scene, expanding his influence beyond viral hits and into the realm of serious artistry.

With cover art designed by none other than Drake, a long-time collaborator, PLAY CASH COBAIN delivers just under an hour of innovative music. The album features high-profile appearances from artists like Quavo, Don Toliver, Fabolous, and 6lack, along with a staggering 14-artist collaboration on the track “Problem.” These features add layers of diversity to an already dynamic project, showcasing Cobain’s ability to seamlessly blend various sonic influences.

Cash Cobain’s production style on this album is as playful as it is provocative, combining nostalgic samples with his signature flirtatious lyrics. Tracks like “Rump Punch” and “Dunk Contest” exemplify his knack for turning even the cheekiest lines into addictive hooks. Cobain’s unique sound — a fusion of atmospheric beats and tongue-in-cheek wordplay — has carved out a new lane in New York’s rap scene, one that he dominates with effortless charm.

While PLAY CASH COBAIN maintains a consistent theme centered around romance and playful debauchery, it never feels repetitive. Cobain’s ability to inject humor and variety into his music keeps listeners engaged from start to finish. Whether he’s drawing inspiration from classic films or throwing back to early 2000s hip-hop, his work is a masterclass in how to make the old feel new again.

The album’s standout track, “Cantsleep/drunkinlove,” pairs a cool H-town sample with a subdued club beat, creating a vibe that’s both sexy and stylish. Meanwhile, “Luv It” showcases a soca-inspired soundscape that’s as elegant as it is catchy, proving that Cobain is more than just a one-trick pony.

Despite its playful exterior, PLAY CASH COBAIN is an exhibition of careful craftsmanship. Cobain’s ability to balance humor with artistry is what makes this album stand out. It’s a project that feels fresh, distinct, and quintessentially Cash Cobain. For those looking for something uniquely slizzy, this album is a must-listen.

01. slizzyhunchodon

02. rump punch

03. all i wanna hear

04. dunk contest

05. cantsleep/drunkinluv

06. problem

07. slizzy poetry (interlude)

08. turks (i apologize)

09. wassup wya

10. message to u

11. dunk

12. luv it

13. me n payroll

14. slizzy poetry pt. 2 (interlude)

15. fisherrr

16. act like

17. candle

18. some shit

19. baddest in the room