Carrie Underwood to Perform at Donald Trump’s 2025 Inauguration

Carrie Underwood to Perform at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Carrie Underwood, the eight-time Grammy-winning country music star, is set to perform “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025. The event will take place at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., just before Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Underwood will be accompanied by The Armed Forces Chorus and The United States Naval Academy Glee Club. Reflecting on the honor, Underwood shared in a statement, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Program Details and Other Performances

Underwood’s performance is scheduled to precede Trump’s oath of office and follows JD Vance’s swearing-in as vice president. The program was shared earlier this week by political reporter Matthew Foldi, fueling anticipation for the event.

The inauguration’s entertainment lineup also includes the Village People, the iconic disco group known for hits like “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man.” The group will perform at an inaugural ball and a rally held in Washington the day before the ceremony. Notably, “Y.M.C.A.” became a signature track at Trump’s rallies during his presidential campaigns, further cementing its place in the event’s celebratory mood.

Inauguration Tradition and Country Music’s Role

Carrie Underwood joins a legacy of country artists who have performed at recent presidential inaugurations. In 2021, Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard, and Garth Brooks all contributed to President Joe Biden’s ceremony. Underwood’s performance reflects the continued presence of country music in bridging national unity during pivotal moments in U.S. history.

Stay tuned for more updates on the 2025 inauguration, including highlights from the performances and ceremony.