Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red Drop “Fat, Juicy and Wet” With Star-Studded Music Video

Bruno Mars teams up with rising hip-hop star Sexyy Red for their electrifying new single, Fat, Juicy and Wet, released on January 24. Accompanied by a star-studded music video featuring Lady Gaga and Rosé, the song is already poised to be a chart-topping hit.

Mars hinted at this collaboration earlier in the week after celebrating the success of his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, Die With a Smile, featuring Lady Gaga. In an Instagram post, the 15-time Grammy winner shared his excitement, saying, “I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!” The St. Louis rapper responded enthusiastically, marking the start of what would become Fat, Juicy and Wet.

The music video showcases all four stars — Mars, Sexyy Red, Lady Gaga, and Rosé — in matching red pantsuits against a sultry crimson backdrop. They pop champagne bottles while grooving to the hip-hop beat and delivering the track’s cheeky, explicit chorus.

This release marks Mars’ third single in recent months, following Die With a Smile and APT., his collaboration with Rosé. Both singles have performed exceptionally well, with APT. hitting No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieving 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

For Sexyy Red, Fat, Juicy and Wet adds another high-profile collaboration to her growing list of hits. The rapper has been on a roll with tracks like Whatchu Know About Me featuring GloRilla and Sticky with Tyler, the Creator, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne. Her ability to blend humor, charisma, and talent has cemented her status as one of hip-hop’s breakout stars, with multiple No. 1 hits on Apple Music and accolades like the BET Hip-Hop Award for “Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist.”

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga and Rosé continue their strong presence in the music scene. Gaga’s Die With a Smile collaboration with Mars has dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and earned Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Rosé’s APT. collaboration with Mars has made history as the first K-pop song to achieve 12 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

With Fat, Juicy and Wet, Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red prove that they’re not just riding the wave of their recent successes but creating an anthem that’s bound to resonate with fans worldwide. Listen to the track and watch the music video to experience this dynamic collaboration for yourself!