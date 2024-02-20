Breaking Records: Beyoncé Makes History on Country Charts

Beyoncé, the unstoppable force in music, continues to rewrite the rulebook as she conquers yet another genre. Her latest single, “Texas Hold ‘Em“, has soared to the coveted No. 1 position on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first Black woman to achieve this milestone. But that’s not all – alongside “Texas Hold ‘Em,” her track “16 Carriages” has also made waves, securing the No. 9 spot on the same chart. These entries mark Beyoncé’s debut on the country music scene, signaling her versatile prowess as an artist.

The impact of “Texas Hold ‘Em” extends beyond the charts, as it receives airplay on country radio stations nationwide. Remarkably, it’s Beyoncé’s inaugural appearance on the Country Airplay chart, debuting impressively at No. 54. This achievement echoes the trailblazing success of Tracy Chapman, who previously made history on the Country Airplay chart with her iconic song “Fast Car” covered by Luke Combs.

But Beyoncé isn’t stopping there. With her highly anticipated eighth solo studio album, Act II, slated for release on March 29, she’s gearing up to unleash even more musical magic. In a thrilling announcement on Instagram, Beyoncé teased fans with details of her upcoming album during the broadcast of a Verizon commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVIII. Act II, the second installment of a planned trilogy following her acclaimed 2022 album Renaissance, promises to captivate audiences worldwide. From the global success of her Renaissance world tour to her groundbreaking ventures into country music, Beyoncé continues to redefine the boundaries of creativity and achievement in the music industry.