Bono Says Noel Gallagher Was Shocked by Oasis Reunion Sound: “A Big Summer Awaits”

Bono has shared fresh praise for Oasis ahead of their much-anticipated 2025 reunion tour, revealing that Noel Gallagher was “shocked” by how powerful the band sounded during rehearsals.

In a candid conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Bono spoke about Oasis’ long-awaited comeback and their lasting influence on indie rock. “I love them,” he said. “They blew the dust off indie music back then—no posturing, just pure attitude. And that sound—no glamour, but raw urgency.”

According to Bono, Noel texted him during early rehearsals saying the band “sounded incredible,” almost in disbelief. “I think we’re in for a big summer,” Bono added, confirming he plans to attend one of the shows—Oasis’ first live appearance together in 16 years.

Reflecting on their 1990s heyday, Bono highlighted the band’s massive guitar-driven sound and groove-heavy rhythms influenced by Manchester’s dance scene. “They were grittier, groovier than anyone else. Their attitude was: ‘We’ll do what we want.’”

Bono recalled first meeting Liam and Noel Gallagher during the Definitely Maybe era in 1994, noting the cool reception he and The Edge received in Noel’s flat. He acknowledged that Oasis never fully broke through in the U.S. at the time—but believes this tour could change everything: “This could be their first real successful U.S. tour. People don’t know how good they are.”

Bono and Noel’s friendship dates back decades, including joint performances in 1997 and 2017. Noel also attended Bono’s 2023 solo show Stories of Surrender, reportedly telling him afterward that he had “completely lost it.”

The Oasis reunion tour kicks off in Cardiff this July, with Richard Ashcroft and Cast as openers. Rumors suggest a full classic lineup, with Gem Archer, Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, and Andy Bell onboard.