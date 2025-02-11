BLACKPINK’s Lisa Talks First Acting Experience in The White Lotus Season 3

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has shared her thoughts on her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3, revealing both her excitement and nervousness about stepping onto a TV set for the first time.

Lisa’s First Acting Experience in The White Lotus

Speaking to Variety at the show’s premiere at Paramount Studios on February 10, Lisa admitted to feeling overwhelmed on her first day of filming.

“It is my first acting [experience] so I don’t know what to expect on set, but everybody just being so supportive helped me a lot. So thank you, everyone.”

Recalling her initial nerves, she added:

“I’m so nervous. I was sweating. I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines.’ I’m blanked.”

Despite the anxiety, Lisa expressed gratitude for her co-stars and the welcoming environment on set.

Sharing Music with The White Lotus Cast

Lisa also revealed that before its official release, she shared her single Rockstar and its music video with her castmates.

“We’re just sharing what we do. All of them are so supportive.”

With The White Lotus season 3 premiering on February 16, Lisa said she’s still processing the experience.

“I don’t know what to feel right now. I’m just so excited. I can’t wait for all of you guys to watch this show.”

Lisa’s Upcoming Solo Album Alter Ego

In addition to her acting debut, Lisa is preparing to release her first solo album, Alter Ego, on February 28. She recently dropped Born Again, a collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE, marking the fourth single from the highly anticipated record.

First announced in November 2024, Alter Ego includes her previously released tracks Rockstar, New Woman featuring Rosalía, and Moonlit Floor.

With both an acting career and a full-length album on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for Lisa.