Björk’s ‘Cornucopia’ Concert Film Livestream Premieres on Apple TV+

Björk fans are in for a treat as the Icelandic icon’s Cornucopia concert film makes its exclusive debut on Apple TV+ this Friday, January 24, at 7 PM PT (or 3 AM Saturday in the UK). The hour-long performance, part of Apple Music Live’s monthly concert series, showcases a visually stunning and musically transformative excerpt of her critically acclaimed world tour.

A Unique Concert Experience

Recorded during a Lisbon stop on the Cornucopia tour, the concert is described as “a one-of-a-kind digitally animated show with moving curtains and a modern lanterna magica for live music.” The hour-long film blends 21st-century VR visuals with a 19th-century theatre aesthetic.

The Cornucopia tour (2019–2023) supported Björk’s albums Utopia (2017) and Fossora (2022), traveling across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia for 45 shows. Directed by Lucretia Martel, the production fused music and theater, featuring contributions from an ensemble that included Bergur Þórisson, Manu Delago, Viibra flute septet, harpist Katie Buckley, and the Hamrahlid Choir.

Björk’s Personal Touch

Sharing her excitement on social media, Björk wrote:

“This has been a long journey with hundreds of people helping out. I am so beyond enormously grateful to every single one of them. The modern concert film feels like a matriarchally friendly construct, where female musicians can share their worlds uncorrupted.”

Ahead of the premiere, Björk gave her first on-camera interview in over a decade, sitting down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. The interview aired on January 23 and offered fans a rare glimpse into her creative process and reflections on Cornucopia.

What’s Next for Cornucopia

While the Apple TV+ stream offers an hour-long version, a feature-length cut of the Cornucopia film will hit theaters later this year. This extended edition promises to deliver the full experience of Björk’s groundbreaking vision.

Apple Music Live: Connecting Artists and Fans

The Apple Music Live series has previously featured performances from top artists, including SZA, Ed Sheeran, WizKid, Burna Boy, and Mary J. Blige. Now, Björk joins this prestigious lineup with a production that pushes the boundaries of live music presentation.

Don’t Miss It

Mark your calendars for the Cornucopia concert film livestream on Apple TV+, January 24 at 7 PM PT. For more updates on Björk’s projects, including her new sound installation Nature Manifesto, stay tuned!