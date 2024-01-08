Billie Eilish and Finneas Triumph at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Musical Excellence

In a dazzling night of stars and musical brilliance, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas secured victory at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, winning Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from the movie “Barbie.” The dynamic duo faced stiff competition, contending with renowned artists like Bruce Springsteen, Dua Lipa, Ryan Gosling, Lenny Kravitz, and Jack Black in the prestigious category.

Accepting the Golden Globe alongside her brother, whom she holds great affection for, pop star Billie Eilish revealed that she wrote the song about a year ago when she was dealing with depression. “I didn’t expect it at that moment [when they suggested she write the piece],” she said. “It was almost a year ago when they showed us the movie, and I was feeling very unhappy and depressed. Writing this song saved me in a way. A year later, here we are, holding this [award], and I feel incredibly lucky and grateful.” Pausing to take in the room, she humorously added, “You guys scare the living hell out of me, everyone in this room.”

Notably, in 2020, the 20-year-old Eilish became the youngest artist to write the title track for a James Bond movie, with the song “No Time to Die” winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, for which she had already won a Golden Globe.

Earlier in the evening, the celebration of musical excellence continued as Ludwig Göransson claimed the Best Original Score award for his outstanding work on “Oppenheimer.” The competition included Mica Levi, Joe Hisaishi, Daniel Pemberton, Jerskin Fendrix, and the late Robbie Robertson, showcasing the diversity and excellence in film composition.

Reflecting on past winners, the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Original Song went to M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose for “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” while Justin Hurwitz earned the Best Original Score award for his remarkable contributions to “Babylon.” The 2024 Golden Globe Awards stand as a testament to the continual evolution and brilliance of musical achievements in the entertainment industry.