Beyoncé Shares the Stage with Daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy at Cowboy Carter Tour Kickoff

Beyoncé turned the Cowboy Carter Tour into a family celebration during its opening night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, delivering not only a career-spanning set but also a heartwarming stage moment that stole the show. The superstar brought out her daughters, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and 7-year-old Rumi, the latter making her surprise stage debut.

The emotional highlight came during Beyoncé’s live performance of “Protector,” a tender ballad from the Cowboy Carter album. Dressed in a radiant gold dress and matching cowboy boots, Rumi appeared beside her mother as Beyoncé sang directly to her, promising, “I will lead you down that road if you lose your way.” Blue Ivy, already a seasoned performer from the Renaissance tour, joined them onstage and guided her little sister in a moment that resonated deeply with fans in the arena and online.

After “Protector,” SoFi’s massive screens displayed a moving video montage of Beyoncé with her three children: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir. The family motif carried on as Blue Ivy rejoined the spotlight for dynamic appearances during “America Has a Problem,” “Deja Vu,” and “Texas Hold ’Em,” where she danced alongside her mother with signature confidence.

- Advertisement -

The concert marked not just the launch of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour but also a celebration of legacy, growth, and generational presence. The tour opener ran nearly three hours, featuring 36 songs across Beyoncé’s evolving sonic universe — but it was this golden family moment that cemented the night as one for the history books.

With Rumi’s onstage debut and Blue Ivy stepping into her artistic stride, Beyoncé’s latest chapter blends personal and performance in a way only she can deliver.

Blue Ivy dancing at the COWBOY CARTER Tour. pic.twitter.com/RL4wP6G0bi — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 29, 2025

BEYONCÉ BLUE & RUMI ALL ON STAGE I AM WEEPING😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/CGNU3l3kFa — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 29, 2025