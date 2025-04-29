Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 Setlist: Full Breakdown of Her Most Daring Show Yet

There’s no such thing as a quiet Beyoncé era—but Cowboy Carter may be her loudest reinvention yet. Kicking off the Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28, the genre-defying icon delivered a 36-track spectacle rooted in her latest opus. The show spans nearly three hours, opening with the haunting “Ameriican Requiem” and closing in gospel-tinged triumph with “Amen.”

Drawing from the entire Cowboy Carter album, Beyoncé’s setlist is a masterclass in cohesion and surprise. From her poignant cover of The Beatles’ “Blackbird” to the fiery duet “Levii’s Jeans” with Post Malone, she reclaims country music’s roots while threading in her pop-R&B DNA. Miley Cyrus joins virtually for “II Most Wanted,” while viral breakout Shaboozey gets his moment on “Spaghettii.”

This tour isn’t just a concert—it’s a theatrical statement. Split into 10 acts, the production plays like a southern opera: rich in visual storytelling, Americana aesthetics, and social commentary. Each transition is intentional, echoing the layered narrative of her 2024 Grammy-winning album.

Following her Netflix-aired Christmas Day halftime preview, anticipation was sky-high. Beyoncé delivered. Fans can expect a consistent setlist, though Beyoncé’s known to evolve her shows with each stop.

The Cowboy Carter Tour is more than a musical journey—it’s a cultural reckoning in rhinestones and rhythm, and it’s only just begun.

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour set list

“Ameriican Requiem”

“Blackbiird”

“The Star Spangled Banner”

“Freedom”

“Ya Ya” with “Why Don’t You Love Me” mash-up

“Oh Louisiana”

“America Has a Problem”

“Spaghetti”

“Formation”

“My House”

“Diva”

“Alligator Tears”

“Just for Fun”

“Protector”

“Flamenco”

“Move”

“Desert Eagle”

“Riiverdance”

“II Hands II Heaven”

“Sweet Honey Buckin'” with “Summer Renaissance”

“Jolene”

“Daddy Lessons”

“Bodyguard”

“II Most Wanted”

“Cuff It “/ “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” / “Dance For You” mash-up

“Tyrant”

“Thique” / “Say My Name” / “All Up In Your Mind” mash-up

“Levii’s Jeans”

“Daughter”

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Deja Vu”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” / “Pony Up” / “Church Girl” mash-up

“Crazy in Love” / “Freakum Dress” mash-up

“Heated” with “Where Them Fans” by 803fresh

“Before I Let Go”

“16 Carriages”

“Amen”