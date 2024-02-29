Belinda Carlisle – Heaven Is a Place on Earth | Tune of the Day

Greek Edition

Ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth? Ooh, Heaven is a place on Earth

By Hit Channel
Get ready to groove to the timeless rhythms of Belinda Carlisle’s iconic anthem, “Heaven Is a Place on Earth”!

Released in 1987, this song has been captivating hearts and lighting up dance floors ever since.

Through Belinda’s soulful vocals, this song reminds us that love has the power to create our own paradise right here on Earth.

Whether you’re dancing with friends or singing along solo, “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” lifts spirits and spreads joy wherever it’s heard.

It’s more than just a song; it’s a celebration of love’s beauty and the magic of living life to the fullest.

So, turn up the volume, let the music carry you away, and remember, with Belinda Carlisle, “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” is just a beat away!

