Becky Hill & MK Release Captivating Music Video for “Swim” Collaboration

Becky Hill and MK have joined forces to release the official music video for their electrifying collaboration, “Swim”. The track, a fan-favorite from Becky’s chart-topping album “Believe Me Now?”, now has visuals to match its dynamic energy.

2024 has been nothing short of extraordinary for Becky Hill. The two-time BRIT Award winner achieved #3 on the charts with her acclaimed album and recently concluded a sold-out UK arena tour. Her success extended overseas with performances in iconic U.S. venues like Terminal 5 in New York and The Novo in Los Angeles. Closing the year on a high note, Becky teamed up with dance music legend MK to reimagine “Swim”, delivering a fresh and addictive version of the song.

- Advertisement -

The original track, a trance-inspired anthem, captures the emotional weight of shifting relationship dynamics. MK’s remix amplifies its impact, infusing it with a pulsing rhythm and nostalgic ‘90s piano elements. Becky’s powerhouse vocals shine even brighter in this revamped edition, bringing unparalleled passion and strength to the forefront.

The newly released music video elevates “Swim” to new heights, showcasing a stunning visual narrative that mirrors the song’s emotional and energetic essence.

With this unforgettable collaboration and a year of milestones behind her, Becky Hill continues to solidify her status as a trailblazer in the music industry.