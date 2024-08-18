Bebe Rexha Drops Glamorous Music Video for “I’m the Drama” – The Ultimate Diva Anthem

Bebe Rexha is proving once again that she’s the drama, and she’s owning it. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter has just released the highly anticipated music video for her latest single, “I’m the Drama,” which she first performed at her electrifying Coachella set earlier this year.

The video kicks off with a scene straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster. Rexha, the diamond and multi-platinum certified Albanian pop sensation, is surrounded by a swarm of reporters and photographers, all vying for her attention. Despite the chaos, she remains composed and fierce, exuding the confidence of a true diva as she prepares for the track to drop.

Visually, the music video is a masterpiece in contrast and style. The color palette starts with moody shades of gray and black, setting a dramatic tone. Rexha looks absolutely stunning in a luxurious fur coat over a black bodysuit adorned with intricate black lace. Her signature blonde locks are contrasted with striking black hair tattoos, running from roots to tips, making a bold fashion statement.

As the chorus hits, Rexha doesn’t just sing—she commands the screen. The video transitions to a high-energy scene with a room full of high-class dinner guests who lose their inhibitions. From voguing on tables to heated arguments and wild dance moves, the chaos intensifies, all while Rexha stays cool and collected, embodying the ultimate diva.

The song itself is a powerful declaration of self-confidence. Rexha belts out, “I’m the drama, I’m the face / I make heads turn in this place,” and the music video perfectly encapsulates that sentiment. From her dramatic wardrobe choices to her unflappable demeanor, Rexha owns every moment.

“I’m the Drama” follows Rexha’s recent hit, “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da),” produced by Chris Lake, Sammy Virji, Punctual, and Marco Straus, which has already climbed to the No. 1 spot on dance radio charts. Additionally, her latest collaboration, “My Oh My,” featuring Kylie Minogue and Tove Lo, has solidified her position as a pop powerhouse.

Bebe Rexha is not just in the spotlight—she is the spotlight. With “I’m the Drama,” she’s reminding everyone why she’s one of pop music’s most formidable forces.