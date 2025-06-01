back to top
Avicii Forever Becomes One of Spotify’s Most-Streamed Albums of All Time

The late EDM legend’s timeless catalog hits over 14 billion streams, proving his legacy lives on louder than ever.

By fotis
In
Dance / EDM
Avicii

Avicii’s influence still echoes across the globe, and now it’s streaming history. Avicii Forever, the posthumous compilation album from the late Tim Bergling, has officially become one of Spotify’s five most-streamed albums of all time, surpassing 14 billion streams, according to new figures from Kworb.

Released on May 16th via Interscope, Avicii Forever revisits the Swedish DJ-producer’s iconic discography, blending beloved hits like “Wake Me Up,” “Levels,” and “The Nights” with the previously unreleased “Let’s Ride Away,” a touching collaboration with Elle King. The song, completed shortly before his passing in 2018, adds a fresh emotional weight to an already bittersweet release.

While the album’s numbers stem from previously released tracks, its arrival in the top five—alongside juggernauts like Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti and The Weeknd’s Starboy—underscores something deeper: Avicii’s music isn’t just surviving; it’s thriving.

His sound remains a timestamp for an entire generation, and Avicii Forever taps into that shared nostalgia. In an era where streaming data often dictates legacy, this compilation proves that heartfelt melodies and euphoric drops never go out of style. It’s not just about chart performance—it’s about the cultural imprint of an artist who redefined electronic music.

Avicii’s ability to connect with listeners emotionally and sonically has made his work immortal. Avicii Forever is a love letter to a global fanbase still dancing to his rhythm, and a reminder that legends never really leave us.

