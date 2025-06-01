Trump Addresses Potential Pardon for Diddy Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Trial

During a high-profile White House press conference, President Donald Trump was asked if he’d consider pardoning music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently on trial in Manhattan on serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

“I haven’t spoken to him in years,” Trump told reporters. “I would certainly look at the facts. If I think someone was mistreated, it wouldn’t matter whether they like me or not.”

The inquiry came from Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who referenced a time in 2012 when Trump publicly called Combs a “good friend.” That relationship, Trump said, cooled once he entered politics. “He used to really like me, but I think when I ran for office, that relationship busted up,” Trump remarked.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, faces life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors allege he turned down a plea deal in a case involving sex trafficking, prostitution transport, and racketeering across state lines.

Though no formal pardon request has been made, Trump acknowledged, “I know people are thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking.” He emphasized that his decision would be based on facts, not past relationships or public sentiment. “It’s not a popularity contest,” he added.

Trump has recently issued several controversial pardons, including for Todd and Julie Chrisley and rapper NBA YoungBoy, signaling a continued willingness to intervene in celebrity legal cases when he believes injustice is at play.

Whether Diddy will receive similar leniency remains uncertain. For now, all eyes remain on the courtroom—and the Oval Office.