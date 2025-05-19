Avicii Forever: A Tribute Album Honoring the Timeless Legacy of the EDM Icon

“Let’s Ride Away” With Avicii: New Song Highlights Tribute Album

Timeless, emotional, and iconic — Avicii Forever is here to remind the world just how deep the late DJ’s impact runs through the veins of modern music.

Released as a commemorative compilation, Avicii Forever gathers 19 of Tim Bergling’s most influential and beloved tracks, serving as both a tribute and a celebration of his enduring musical legacy. From genre-defining anthems like “Wake Me Up” and “Levels” to the emotionally resonant “Hey Brother” and “Waiting For Love,” the collection feels like a sonic journey through the highlights of Avicii’s brilliant, though tragically short, career.

What truly sets this release apart, however, is the inclusion of a brand-new track titled “Let’s Ride Away,” featuring the powerhouse vocals of Elle King. It’s a song that channels Avicii’s signature melodic flair, fusing uplifting production with emotional depth — a bittersweet reminder of the artistry the world lost too soon.

More than just a greatest hits package, Avicii Forever arrives as a carefully curated reminder of the cultural mark Avicii left behind. His fusion of electronic dance music with folk, country, and pop helped redefine the boundaries of EDM, and his songs continue to resonate with fans across generations.

This collection isn’t just for those who danced through the 2010s — it’s for anyone who felt something real while listening to his music. With Avicii Forever, the legacy lives on.