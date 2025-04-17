back to top
AVICII FOREVER: A Legacy Reawakened or Exploited?

New posthumous album stirs emotion and controversy as the voice of dissent echoes louder than the music

By Echo Langford
Dance / EDM
It’s official: AVICII FOREVER arrives May 16 — a project pitched as a tribute but shadowed by controversy. Announced by Interscope Records and Pophouse, the posthumous album is described as a “core collection” of Avicii’s iconic work, blended with previously unreleased material curated from the late producer’s vault.

Leading the release is the brand-new single “Let’s Ride Away”, featuring American singer-songwriter Elle King. A bittersweet blend of nostalgia and fresh polish, the track aims to celebrate the timeless energy of Tim Bergling — but not everyone is applauding.

Back in February, longtime collaborator and close friend Sandro Cavazza broke his silence on the subject. In a heartfelt and pointed online statement, Cavazza expressed deep discomfort over the way Avicii’s unfinished music is being handled. Specifically, he called out the release of “Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version,” stating he had only approved its inclusion in a now-shelved live album, not a polished single where he’s credited as a featured artist.

“For the record,” he wrote, “I never agreed for this to be released as a single. Only the demo version, as part of Tim’s final live show collection. That release never came. And now it’s a single, with my name on it.”

His words cut deep — not just as a collaborator, but as a friend protecting a legacy that can no longer speak for itself. “Only Tim knew when a track was truly finished,” Cavazza continued. “That’s why, even under pressure from Tim’s family and labels for years, I’ve consistently said no. I will keep respecting that.”

It’s a rare moment in the music industry: where dignity takes the mic over dollars and data. As fans prepare for the release of AVICII FOREVER, the louder message might not come from the studio speakers — but from the silence chosen by those still guarding Tim’s truth.

Is it remembrance? Or repackaged memory?
One thing’s for sure: even in silence, Avicii’s voice still has something to say.

Stay tuned to hit-channel.com for updates, tracklist breakdowns, and the ongoing debate around one of modern music’s most beloved — and most complex — legacies.

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, April 17, 2025

