Lola Young – “One Thing” | The Messy hitmaker is back with a feel-good groove

The rising British star Lola Young releases her new single “One Thing” — a soulful, upbeat track featuring groovy guitar melodies and a stylish music video directed by Dave Meyers.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop

Lola Young, the soulful voice behind the hit single “Messy”, returns with a fresh new release that’s already making waves. Her latest single, “One Thing”, is out now and brings a vibrant, upbeat energy that highlights her signature sound.

Built around an infectious guitar-driven melody and laid-back groove, “One Thing” blends modern pop with a retro soul twist. Lola’s raw and emotive vocals shine through, capturing that perfect balance between vulnerability and confidence that’s become her trademark.

Accompanying the single is a visually stunning music video directed by none other than Dave Meyers — the acclaimed director behind music videos for artists like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Kendrick Lamar. The clip features summery aesthetics, dreamy sequences, and Lola Young at her most expressive and charismatic.

With “One Thing,” Lola Young continues to prove why she’s one of the most exciting voices to emerge from the UK in recent years. Following the critical and commercial success of her previous releases, this new track feels like a natural evolution — honest, catchy, and effortlessly cool.

Fans of her earlier material, as well as new listeners discovering her for the first time, will find “One Thing” to be a feel-good anthem that’s perfect for any playlist.

