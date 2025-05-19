The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow Flops as Final Destination: Bloodlines Dominates Box Office

It’s a tale of two premieres: While Final Destination: Bloodlines stormed the box office with a killer $51 million opening weekend, The Weeknd’s long-hyped cinematic debut Hurry Up Tomorrow crashed with a disappointing $3.3 million.

Despite its ambitious vision and star-studded cast — including Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega — Hurry Up Tomorrow failed to break into the top five, landing in sixth place. Critics haven’t been kind, either: the film holds a 14% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and received a C- CinemaScore from audiences. Ouch.

The film, described as a psychological, soul-searching experience, sees The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) playing a fictionalized version of himself spiraling through insomnia and emotional collapse. Ortega, portraying Amina, plays a love interest in a story that blurs the line between dream and breakdown.

At CinemaCon earlier this year, Ortega called the film “very soulful” and “an experience,” but that sentiment hasn’t translated into box office appeal. Many fans and critics alike seem confused by the film’s abstract narrative, which acts as a companion to The Weeknd’s album of the same name, rounding off his trilogy that began with After Hours and Dawn FM.

Meanwhile, Final Destination: Bloodlines did the opposite — leaning hard into franchise horror and nostalgia. It surpassed the 2009 record held by The Final Destination, proving that audiences still love a well-executed scream-fest.

While Hurry Up Tomorrow may eventually gain cult status, its theatrical run has started on shaky ground. For now, Bloodlines reigns, and The Weeknd’s bold film experiment may need a second wind on streaming.