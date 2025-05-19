System of a Down’s Brazil Concert Looks Like a War Zone in Viral Drone Footage

System of a Down have proven once again why they’re one of the most volatile and unforgettable live bands on the planet. On May 14, at São Paulo’s Autódromo de Interlagos, the band delivered a chaotic masterclass in rock performance — and thanks to viral drone footage, the world is watching in awe.

The concert marked their first performance in Brazil in over a decade, and the crowd showed up like it was the apocalypse. Over 75,000 rabid fans lit red flares, whipped into circle pits, and moshed under plumes of smoke. Captured from above, the drone video is nothing short of surreal — a sea of anarchy illuminated by fire, energy, and unmistakable love for SOAD.

Guitarist Daron Malakian summed it up best mid-show: “This is not a war zone, this is not a riot… this is a System of a Down style Rock & Roll concert in Brazil!!!!!!!” And honestly? He’s not exaggerating.

The Brazilian leg is part of a rare South American tour that kicked off in Colombia and has already seen the band dust off deep cuts long absent from their setlists. While fans continue to speculate about new music — with Serj Tankian hinting at a “fresh start” and Shavo Odadjian cooling expectations — SOAD’s explosive stage presence remains undeniable.

Whether or not new material is coming, System of a Down don’t need it to stay relevant. They just need a stage, a few flares, and a crowd ready to burn it all down.

“This is not a war zone, this is not a riot, this is a System Of A Down style Rock & Roll concert in Brazil!!!!!!!” – @DaronMalakian 🎥: @audiomassacre pic.twitter.com/o9soZ84X9B — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) May 17, 2025

“If you notice, we don’t have pyro on the stage… but our fans bring the fucking fire.” – @DaronMalakian 🎥: Pridia pic.twitter.com/XLj2x49S1L — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) May 15, 2025