Lady Gaga’s Electrifying Tudum 2025 Performance Teases Wednesday Season 2 Cameo

Lady Gaga made a spine-tingling return to the stage at Netflix’s Tudum 2025, raising the bar — and the dead — with a theatrical performance that ignited fan frenzy. Rising from a coffin at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the pop icon unleashed a gothic-chic medley centered around her new album Mayhem, blending perfectly with the creepy energy of Wednesday Season 2.

Opening with the dark-pop anthem “Zombieboy,” Gaga danced amid Gomez Addams-inspired performers, all setting the stage for a cameo tease fans didn’t see coming. Dressed in a midnight black bodysuit, she recreated the viral “Bloody Mary” TikTok dance—originally popularized by Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance from Season 1—flanked by dancers channeling Lurch, Thing, and Wednesday herself.

Mid-performance, Ortega appeared in full costume, joining the spectacle as Gaga transitioned into “Abracadabra,” the crowd-favorite from Mayhem. A surreal dinner table setup of cobwebs and faux body parts gave Gaga the chance for a bold costume change into a red velvet masterpiece. As the Addams Family theme rang out, she returned to her coffin with a kiss and a cryptic message: “Here lies the monster queen.”

Fans didn’t just get a performance; they got confirmation of Gaga’s cameo in Season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood, a mythical Nevermore teacher. With Part 1 dropping on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3, the hype is real.

LADY GAGA PERFORMING THE BIGGEST HIT OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/iW3aMs86J2 — o (@BumpDrunk) June 1, 2025

Fresh off a global run and preparing for her Mayhem Ball tour, Gaga proves she’s not just part of the pop landscape—she’s reshaping it, one spooky spectacle at a time.