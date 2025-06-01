back to top
Greek Edition

Lady Gaga’s Electrifying Tudum 2025 Performance Teases Wednesday Season 2 Cameo

The Monster Queen rises again: Gaga’s macabre medley and viral dance nod ignite buzz for Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday.”

By Echo Langford
In
Pop
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga made a spine-tingling return to the stage at Netflix’s Tudum 2025, raising the bar — and the dead — with a theatrical performance that ignited fan frenzy. Rising from a coffin at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the pop icon unleashed a gothic-chic medley centered around her new album Mayhem, blending perfectly with the creepy energy of Wednesday Season 2.

Opening with the dark-pop anthem “Zombieboy,” Gaga danced amid Gomez Addams-inspired performers, all setting the stage for a cameo tease fans didn’t see coming. Dressed in a midnight black bodysuit, she recreated the viral “Bloody Mary” TikTok dance—originally popularized by Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance from Season 1—flanked by dancers channeling Lurch, Thing, and Wednesday herself.

Mid-performance, Ortega appeared in full costume, joining the spectacle as Gaga transitioned into “Abracadabra,” the crowd-favorite from Mayhem. A surreal dinner table setup of cobwebs and faux body parts gave Gaga the chance for a bold costume change into a red velvet masterpiece. As the Addams Family theme rang out, she returned to her coffin with a kiss and a cryptic message: “Here lies the monster queen.”

- Advertisement -

Fans didn’t just get a performance; they got confirmation of Gaga’s cameo in Season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood, a mythical Nevermore teacher. With Part 1 dropping on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3, the hype is real.

Fresh off a global run and preparing for her Mayhem Ball tour, Gaga proves she’s not just part of the pop landscape—she’s reshaping it, one spooky spectacle at a time.

- Advertisement -
Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on technology, video games, movies, and TV series. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, June 1, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved