A$AP Rocky Teases New Music & Stars in Spike Lee Film at Cannes with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky Previews New Music & Acting Power at Cannes With Rihanna by His Side

A$AP Rocky made waves at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, seamlessly blending music, cinema, and fashion into a standout appearance alongside partner Rihanna. The Harlem-born rapper used the festival not just to premiere his latest film Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee, but also to tease tracks from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb.

One unreleased song, played as the couple descended the red carpet in the rain, features Rocky referencing his film character “Yung Felon” with lines like “Shout-outs to my felons, boy / We caught another felony” and “I can’t go to court, my baby mama child support, f— college.” The moment, equal parts provocative and performative, perfectly encapsulated Rocky’s unique blend of audacity and artistry.

At an exclusive afterparty, Rocky also previewed a more upbeat, dance-oriented track that got attendees moving—signaling Don’t Be Dumb may offer both grit and groove. While fans await the official release, Rocky’s Cannes appearance served as a potent reminder of his versatility.

On the cinematic side, Highest 2 Lowest received a six-minute standing ovation at its premiere. Starring alongside Denzel Washington and directed by Spike Lee, the film marks a milestone in Rocky’s growing film career. Lee revealed it would likely be his final collaboration with Denzel, calling their five-film run “a blessing.”

In a humorous aside, Rocky revealed he once auditioned for Star Wars, only to call his attempt “trash.” Still, he praised Donald Glover’s portrayal of Lando, showing humility and admiration for fellow artists.

With Highest 2 Lowest hitting U.S. theaters on August 22 and Apple TV+ on September 5, and new music brewing, A$AP Rocky is proving he’s more than just a rapper—he’s a multi-dimensional creator on the rise.

Longer snippet of A$AP Rocky's new song previewed at Cannes Film Festival 🔊 pic.twitter.com/2BQZJ4iks7 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 19, 2025