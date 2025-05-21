Axwell Returns With First Solo Single in 7 Years: “Until The Lights Go Out”

Axwell Returns With Explosive Solo Comeback “Until The Lights Go Out” Featuring CARMA

Seven years after his last solo release, Axwell is officially back in the spotlight with “Until The Lights Go Out”, a powerhouse new single featuring UK duo CARMA. Released via his iconic Axtone Records—now under the Pophouse Entertainment umbrella—this high-octane track marks a triumphant return for the Swedish legend.

Premiered during Axwell’s solo set at Ultra Europe and a recurring highlight at major festivals like Tomorrowland Winter and EDC China, the track is already becoming a fan favorite. With its thunderous kick drums and piercing synthwork, “Until The Lights Go Out” channels Axwell’s classic energy while introducing a fresh vocal edge courtesy of CARMA, a collaborative project between James Carter and Tom Martin. Both artists bring serious songwriting credentials—Carter behind MEDUZA’s “Bad Memories” and Martin having penned tracks for Martin Garrix and Snoop Dogg.

Axwell’s resurgence arrives at a symbolic moment: Axtone Records celebrates 20 years in 2025, and what better way to mark the milestone than with a solo anthem that reaffirms his standing in electronic music royalty. Though Swedish House Mafia remains active—recently launching their new label SUPERHUMAN—Axwell’s solo renaissance proves he still holds his own as a standalone powerhouse.

The new release also signals a broader creative awakening for the artist, who’s balancing solo gigs, SHM shows, and his creative advisor role at Axtone. Fans can expect more music and projects from both fronts as 2025 unfolds.

“Until The Lights Go Out” is streaming now, and if this is any indication, Axwell’s solo fire is only just reigniting.