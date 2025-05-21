Robbie Williams Announces New Album Britpop, Drops “Rocket” ft. Tony Iommi

Robbie Williams Unleashes “Rocket” Featuring Tony Iommi, Announces New Album Britpop

Robbie Williams is back with a bang—this time, guitar in hand. The British pop icon has just announced his brand-new album Britpop, a high-voltage, guitar-heavy project that marks a bold return to his rock roots. Leading the charge is the electrifying new single “Rocket”, which features none other than Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath on guitar.

“This track is a full-on guitar frenzy—as you’d imagine,” Robbie said of Rocket. “It’s adrenaline-packed and wild.” The song delivers exactly that, with Iommi’s legendary riff work driving the track’s explosive energy.

Speaking about Britpop, Williams revealed it’s the album he’s always wanted to make: “This is the record I wish I had written and released after I left Take That in 1995,” he said. “There’s a bit of ‘Brit’ in there, and definitely some ‘pop’. I’m immensely proud of this work and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it.”

Set for release in autumn 2025 (exact date still under wraps), Britpop is described as raw, upbeat, and packed with guitars—infused with the spirit of ’90s British rock and Robbie’s unmistakable charisma. He also hinted at collaborating with some of his musical heroes, raising expectations even higher.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see him live either. Robbie is hitting the road this summer, including a stop in Trieste, Italy, on July 17, promising a blend of new material and timeless hits.