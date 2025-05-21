ABBA’s Iconic Sound Engineer Michael B. Tretow Dies at 80

Michael B. Tretow, Legendary ABBA Sound Engineer and “Fifth Member,” Dies at 80

Michael B. Tretow, the brilliant Swedish sound engineer known for defining ABBA’s iconic sound, has passed away at the age of 80. The news was confirmed by his wife and son to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, with ABBA’s longtime manager Görel Hanser also verifying the loss. While no official cause of death has been released, it is understood that Tretow had been ill in recent months.

Tretow worked with ABBA throughout their meteoric rise in the 1970s and early ’80s, engineering every studio album from their 1973 debut Ring Ring to 1981’s The Visitors. He also co-owned the group’s influential Polar Music label. Due to his pivotal role in shaping their lush, multilayered recordings, fans and music historians alike affectionately dubbed him the “fifth member” of ABBA.

All four members of ABBA—Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Agnetha Fältskog—have shared deeply personal tributes to their longtime collaborator.

“You meant more to us four in ABBA than anyone else,” said Andersson. “Our music lives on, and you are the one who made it timeless.” He closed his tribute with a heartfelt inside joke: “I miss you. And I’ve saved all your coconuts!”

Ulvaeus described Tretow as “a warm, generous person and a good friend,” whose impact on ABBA’s sound “cannot be overestimated.” Lyngstad spoke of his “never-ending creativity, warmth and joy,” calling him irreplaceable. Fältskog, reflecting on a recent visit before his passing, noted, “You were so sick, but your laughter and humor were still there. Sleep well Micke, you are in our hearts forever.”

Tretow’s sound engineering style—marked by vocal layering, rich harmonies, and studio experimentation—helped revolutionize pop music production. His innovative techniques became a benchmark for countless artists that followed.

The music world mourns the loss of a true pioneer whose touch elevated ABBA’s catalog into pop immortality. Michael B. Tretow is survived by his wife and son.