Gorillaz Launch House of Kong Exhibition & Special Shows for 25th Anniversary

Gorillaz Announce House of Kong Exhibition and Live Shows for 25th Anniversary

Gorillaz are gearing up for a major celebration of their 25th anniversary with House of Kong, a new immersive exhibition set to take over London’s Copper Box Arena from August 8 to September 3.

The exhibition will invite fans deep into the fictional world of the virtual band—created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett—offering an exclusive look at the band’s headquarters and their evolution since the release of their debut single Tomorrow Comes Today in 2000. House of Kong will explore the chaotic and creative lives of animated members Murdoc Niccals, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Noodle, showcasing their misadventures, innovations, and groundbreaking fusion of music and animation.

Open daily from 10:30am to 10:00pm, House of Kong tickets start at £25 ($33.5) and are available via the official Gorillaz website.

But that’s not all—Gorillaz have also announced four special live shows at the Copper Box Arena, scheduled for August 29, 30 and September 2, 3. Fans who purchase exhibition tickets will receive exclusive presale access to these limited-capacity performances, with further details on the concerts coming soon.

Adding to the excitement, a new Gorillaz album is officially on the way. In a recent interview with Les Inrockuptibles, Albarn confirmed the record is nearing completion:

“I’m finishing a new Gorillaz album… One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025!”

Gorillaz’s most recent album, Cracker Island, was released in 2023 and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the UK Albums Chart—their first UK No.1 since Demon Days in 2005.

With House of Kong, exclusive live shows, and a new album on the way, 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years yet for Gorillaz fans.