Bruce Springsteen Drops Land of Hope and Dreams EP After Political Tour Kickoff

Bruce Springsteen Releases Land of Hope and Dreams EP After Fiery Political Tour Kickoff

Bruce Springsteen has just released a surprise live EP titled Land of Hope and Dreams, capturing the opening night of his European tour with the E Street Band in Manchester, England, on May 14. The four-track EP—named after one of Springsteen’s most beloved anthems—features performances that ignited headlines not just for the music, but for his sharp political remarks.

On stage, Springsteen called upon the “righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n’ roll, in dangerous times,” directly condemning what he described as a “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration” in the U.S. While he didn’t name names, Donald Trump fired back, lashing out on Truth Social and even calling for a federal investigation based on unsubstantiated rumors about Springsteen and others being paid for Democratic fundraisers.

The EP tracklist includes:

Land of Hope & Dreams EP

Land of Hope and Dreams (Introduction)

Land of Hope and Dreams (Live)

Long Walk Home (Live)

My City of Ruins (Introduction)

My City of Ruins (Live)

Chimes of Freedom (Live)

It also features two of Springsteen’s impassioned speeches, including the one that provoked Trump’s ire. The release is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The Manchester show also marked a symbolic shift, as Springsteen announced the rebranding of the tour as the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour. His setlists have since leaned more heavily into politically charged material, reflecting a new era of activism in his performances.

This marks Springsteen’s first tour with the E Street Band since 2017, after a hiatus caused in part by illness. He’s since returned with renewed energy and a stronger-than-ever message. His 2025 tour dates continue through July across the UK and Europe, with U.S. shows expected to be announced soon.