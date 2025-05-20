Donald Trump Targets Springsteen, Beyoncé & Bono in Political Rant

Donald Trump Demands “Big Investigation” Into Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Bono

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has launched another social media tirade—this time calling for a full-scale investigation into music icons Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Bono. The bizarre accusations were shared on his platform, Truth Social, where he questioned whether these artists were illegally compensated for supporting Kamala Harris during the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign.

In a late-night post, Trump targeted Springsteen for his political commentary and participation in campaign events, asking, “How much was Bruce Springsteen paid by Kamala Harris for his mediocre performance?” He went on to allege improper financial incentives, calling it “a corrupt and illegitimate way to make money in a rigged system.”

Surprisingly, Trump included Bono in his list—despite the fact that the U2 frontman is not American and had no known involvement in U.S. political campaigning. Beyoncé and even Oprah Winfrey were also dragged into the rant, with Trump questioning if they were “paid off” for their endorsements.

The statements continue Trump’s long-running antagonism toward high-profile entertainers who oppose him. He recently reignited his feud with Taylor Swift, claiming her popularity dropped after he criticized her.

Springsteen, who has frequently spoken out against Trump, has not responded publicly yet. The music community and political analysts alike are calling the accusations unfounded, with many labeling it a distraction from ongoing legal and political pressures facing the former president.

Whether any official inquiry will actually take place remains to be seen—but one thing is clear: Trump is once again using celebrity culture to stoke political drama.