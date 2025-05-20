Guns N’ Roses Share Hilarious Compilation of Axl Rose’s Stage Falls Amid 2025 World Tour

In a rare moment of self-deprecating humor, Guns N’ Roses have leaned into their rock ‘n’ roll chaos by releasing a new video that’s quickly going viral. Titled “Guns N’ Roses Greatest Hits!”, the clip doesn’t showcase platinum records or roaring solos—instead, it’s a highlight reel of Axl Rose’s most infamous stage falls.

Set to their classic anthem “Welcome to the Jungle”, the 59-second Instagram video features 14 clips of Rose tumbling during live performances, including his latest misstep in Mumbai on May 17, where he tripped while racing up stairs during “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” Far from brushing it off, the band is owning the moment, showing a lighter side of their hard rock image.

The release comes as the band embarks on their 2025 global trek, cheekily titled “Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things”. The tour began May 1 in Incheon, South Korea, marking the debut of new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaces longtime member Frank Ferrer.

With upcoming shows in Riyadh, Georgia, and various European stops, the band is backed by eclectic support from Rival Sons, Public Enemy, and a partially reunited Sex Pistols. This run further cements GNR’s reputation for unpredictability—both on stage and online.

Despite the slips, GNR remains one of rock’s most enduring acts, proving that even when they fall, they rise with style—and a sense of humor.